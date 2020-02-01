Previous
Bald Eagle in flight by larrysphotos
179 / 365

Bald Eagle in flight

Sun was out and the Bald Eagles were looking for fish below the dam where the water is not iced over.
1st February 2020

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
