Open water below the dam
The open water below the dam attracts all sorts of birds to fish. Lake on the other side of the dam is frozen over.
2nd February 2020
2nd Feb 20
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Tags
snow
,
birds
