Tornado watch
We are under a tornado watch, the sky is changing by the second.
26th May 2020
26th May 20
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A55V
Taken
26th May 2020 2:50pm
Tags
sky
,
clouds
,
tornado
