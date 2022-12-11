Previous
Next
Red poinsettia by larrysphotos
Photo 1223

Red poinsettia

It would not be the holidays without poinsettias, in my world anyway. Try in black.
11th December 2022 11th Dec 22

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
335% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski
Nice looks like Christmas
December 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise