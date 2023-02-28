Sign up
Photo 1302
Black walnut tree
Very old black walnut tree. The twisted branches show this time of the year before the leaves come out.
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
clouds
