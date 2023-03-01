Previous
Black walnut tree B&W by larrysphotos
Black walnut tree B&W

Yesterday's photo in black and white. Gives it a whole different look, haunted forest.
Try in black.
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
I do love the b&w, but the browns were nice too.
March 1st, 2023  
Milanie ace
Love those tree limbs
March 1st, 2023  
