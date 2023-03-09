Previous
Next
Link by larrysphotos
Photo 1311

Link

Part of a chain on an antique milk jug. BOB
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
359% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Lovely comp! You had me with the rusty texture though. =)
March 9th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Thanks Mags
March 9th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Love the colors and texture
March 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise