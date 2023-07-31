Previous
Abundant roses by larrysphotos
Abundant roses

The warm weather has had a positive influence on the roses. Lots of blooms.
31st July 2023 31st Jul 23

Larry Steager

Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Mags ace
Lovely splash of red and serene shade of green!
July 31st, 2023  
