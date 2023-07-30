Previous
Stormy night ahead by larrysphotos
Stormy night ahead

The weather folks are saying we may have thunderstorms later this evening. Seems like every time they say that the storms just don't materialize. We sure could use the rain. BOB
30th July 2023

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
Lovely capture! Even the future view of the Doppler radar has been wrong a lot lately. Says rain is coming and it doesn't... Then says no rain and it pours. LOL!
July 30th, 2023  
