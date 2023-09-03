Previous
Yellow spider mum artistic by larrysphotos
Photo 1489

Yellow spider mum artistic

We are having extreme heat and humidity. So, I am inside at the computer working with photoshop elements.
3rd September 2023 3rd Sep 23

Larry Steager

Larry Steager
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
I like it!
September 3rd, 2023  
@marlboromaam Thank you so very much Mags.
September 3rd, 2023  
Nice one
September 3rd, 2023  
Beautiful
September 3rd, 2023  
