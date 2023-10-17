Previous
Blue Jay visit by larrysphotos
Blue Jay visit

This blue jay was watching as the photo was taken. They are everywhere this time of year.
17th October 2023

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 17th, 2023  
