Previous
Photo 1545
Yellow mums and yellow pumpkin
Pumpkins and mums fall is in full swing. Try in black.
29th October 2023
29th Oct 23
2
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
3233
photos
35
followers
60
following
423% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
29th October 2023 5:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
pumpkin
Mags
ace
Made for a nice still life shot!
October 29th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you so very much Mags.
October 29th, 2023
