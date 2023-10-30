Previous
Everywhere you go it is fall by larrysphotos
Everywhere you go it is fall

Last chance to see the fall leaves, tomorrow we are going to have 25-30 MPH winds all day. I am guessing that we will have bare trees by Wednesday. Mother nature is also going to lower the temperature so wind chill will be single digits.
30th October 2023 30th Oct 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Dawn ace
Lovely
October 30th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Wow, such bright colour
October 30th, 2023  
