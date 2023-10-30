Sign up
Previous
Photo 1546
Everywhere you go it is fall
Last chance to see the fall leaves, tomorrow we are going to have 25-30 MPH winds all day. I am guessing that we will have bare trees by Wednesday. Mother nature is also going to lower the temperature so wind chill will be single digits.
30th October 2023
30th Oct 23
2
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
clouds
,
fall
Dawn
ace
Lovely
October 30th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Wow, such bright colour
October 30th, 2023
