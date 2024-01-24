Previous
Tree sky and bird by larrysphotos
Photo 1632

Tree sky and bird

A few days ago, we had clear skies and sun! Not so much today, ice storm. The photo did get photo bombed by a bird in the upper left. BOB the bird will stand out in black.
24th January 2024 24th Jan 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Nice bare branches on a blue sky!
January 24th, 2024  
@marlboromaam Mags, thanks.
January 24th, 2024  
