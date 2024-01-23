Sign up
Photo 1631
Getting ready
We worked on staining the wheelbarrows that were assembled yesterday. One of the volunteers cut out the parts of the wheelbarrow and we put them together. They will hold plants for the exhibit in the conservatory. BOB
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
Larry Steager
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
stain
wheelbarrows
Milanie
ace
That's a pretty nice way to display the plants
January 23rd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice collage
January 23rd, 2024
