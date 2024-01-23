Previous
Getting ready by larrysphotos
Photo 1631

Getting ready

We worked on staining the wheelbarrows that were assembled yesterday. One of the volunteers cut out the parts of the wheelbarrow and we put them together. They will hold plants for the exhibit in the conservatory. BOB
23rd January 2024 23rd Jan 24

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
446% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
That's a pretty nice way to display the plants
January 23rd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice collage
January 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise