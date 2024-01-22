Previous
Winter sky by larrysphotos
Winter sky

We had one day that the sun came out, now we are expecting another storm with ice and snow together. That should make driving so much fun. Good day to stay home.
22nd January 2024 22nd Jan 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Mags ace
Lovely sky behind your bare tree.
January 22nd, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Thanks Mags.
January 22nd, 2024  
