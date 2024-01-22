Sign up
Previous
Photo 1630
Winter sky
We had one day that the sun came out, now we are expecting another storm with ice and snow together. That should make driving so much fun. Good day to stay home.
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
19th January 2024 5:01pm
Tags
tree
sky
clouds
Mags
ace
Lovely sky behind your bare tree.
January 22nd, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Thanks Mags.
January 22nd, 2024
