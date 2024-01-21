Previous
Shadows and patterns in the snow by larrysphotos
Shadows and patterns in the snow

When the sun peeks out it so bright with all the snow. The tree shadows on the snow make great patterns. Try in black.
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Beautiful shadow and patterns.
January 21st, 2024  
Lovely patterns and shadow
January 21st, 2024  
