Photo 1629
Shadows and patterns in the snow
When the sun peeks out it so bright with all the snow. The tree shadows on the snow make great patterns. Try in black.
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
Larry Steager
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
tree
snow
sun
shadows
Mags
Beautiful shadow and patterns.
January 21st, 2024
Dawn
Lovely patterns and shadow
January 21st, 2024
