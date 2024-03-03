Sign up
Photo 1671
Patterns and textures 3
Patterns and textures in nature. Maybe a face looking back at me? Try in black.
3rd March 2024
3rd Mar 24
Larry Steager
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
3494
photos
36
followers
60
following
Photo Details
Views
6
6
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
3rd March 2024 5:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
art
,
texture
Mags
Wonderful textures!
March 3rd, 2024
