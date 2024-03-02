Sign up
Previous
Photo 1670
Patterns and textures 1
Mother nature creates such wonderful patterns and textures to just admire. Try in black.
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
4
3
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Tags
tree
,
bark
,
patterns
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Looks like my old worn out leg
March 2nd, 2024
Mags
ace
I see the face of a creature!
March 2nd, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you very much, Mags.
March 2nd, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Lol, thanks Christine
March 2nd, 2024
