Patterns and textures 1 by larrysphotos
Photo 1670

Patterns and textures 1

Mother nature creates such wonderful patterns and textures to just admire. Try in black.
2nd March 2024 2nd Mar 24

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Looks like my old worn out leg
March 2nd, 2024  
Mags ace
I see the face of a creature!
March 2nd, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Thank you very much, Mags.
March 2nd, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
@365projectorgchristine Lol, thanks Christine
March 2nd, 2024  
