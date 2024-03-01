Previous
Aqua Hyacinthus artistic by larrysphotos
Aqua Hyacinthus artistic

Processed in photoshop elements.
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Shutterbug
I love the processing and the way the purple flowers are framed by the green.
March 2nd, 2024  
Mags
Very cool and artsy image!
March 2nd, 2024  
Larry Steager
@marlboromaam Thank you Mags.
March 2nd, 2024  
Larry Steager
@shutterbug49 Thank you.
March 2nd, 2024  
