Cold and sunny winter day by larrysphotos
Photo 1668

Cold and sunny winter day

Happy sky, part of the up and down weather we have been having.
29th February 2024 29th Feb 24

Larry Steager

Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
I like that “Happy sky”. Perfect description of that kind of sky, where one just has to feel happy.
March 1st, 2024  
Pretty blue sky behind your trees tops.
March 1st, 2024  
