Photo 1667
Coming soon
Many of the bulbs are starting to pop out and soon we will have daffodils and tulips to welcome spring. This is the front south facing flowerbed. The roses in this bed are also starting to have buds.
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Tags
plants
,
bulbs
Mags
ace
Pretty new green growth!
February 28th, 2024
