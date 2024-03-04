Previous
Cloudy day in March by larrysphotos
Photo 1672

Cloudy day in March

Clouds and shapes floating across the endless sky. Try in black.
4th March 2024 4th Mar 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Mags ace
Lovely cloudscape!
March 4th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely shapes and color
March 4th, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Thanks, Mags
March 4th, 2024  
