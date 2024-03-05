Sign up
Previous
Photo 1673
Purple and white carnation
Carnations come is so many colors. BOB
5th March 2024
5th Mar 24
5
2
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
3498
photos
36
followers
60
following
Tags
flower
,
carnation
Mags
ace
How beautiful! I love the colors.
March 5th, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you very much, Mags.
March 5th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Absolutely gorgeous
March 5th, 2024
Corinne
ace
Very nice details
March 5th, 2024
Mallory
ace
Amazing details!
March 5th, 2024
