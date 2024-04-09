Previous
Spring is poping out by larrysphotos
Spring is poping out

Many of the trees and shrubs are starting to get leaves a sure sign of spring. Now as long as the snow will stay away all will be well. Try in black.
9th April 2024 9th Apr 24

Larry Steager

Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 9th, 2024  
