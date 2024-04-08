Previous
Maybe a UFO hiding in a cloud. by larrysphotos
Photo 1707

Maybe a UFO hiding in a cloud.

Almost clear for the eclipse, about 85% of the sun was covered. The glasses worked well. No photos never did get a sun filter for the camera.
8th April 2024 8th Apr 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
April 8th, 2024  
