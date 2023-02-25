Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
158 / 365
Winter woods BW
Black and White captures the mood of the winter woods. BOB
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
2715
photos
31
followers
56
following
43% complete
View this month »
151
152
153
154
155
156
157
158
Latest from all albums
1297
1256
157
1298
1257
158
1299
1258
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Extra photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
18th February 2023 3:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
and
,
white
,
blackandwhite
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
Mags
ace
You captured some very nice textures in the tree trunks.
February 25th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close