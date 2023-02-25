Previous
Winter woods BW by larrysphotos
Winter woods BW

Black and White captures the mood of the winter woods. BOB
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags
You captured some very nice textures in the tree trunks.
February 25th, 2023  
