Orchid 3 by larrysphotos
Orchid 3

The colors and patterns are endless. The indoor conservatory is so peaceful.
21st January 2020 21st Jan 20

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Lesley ace
So beautiful. I’m very jealous
January 21st, 2020  
