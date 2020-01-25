Previous
Next
Even the pine cones are cold by larrysphotos
131 / 365

Even the pine cones are cold

I can stop blowing and snowing any time!
25th January 2020 25th Jan 20

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
35% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise