136 / 365
orchid 9
Love the pattern and color.
30th January 2020
30th Jan 20
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
313
photos
25
followers
43
following
129
130
131
132
133
134
135
136
133
174
134
175
135
176
136
177
Views
4
Album
From the Archives
Camera
Fire HD
Taken
19th January 2020 11:04am
Tags
orchid
