It is cold and we are hungry. by larrysphotos
142 / 365

It is cold and we are hungry.

Hard winter for the birds. Just before I trudged through the snow to refill the feeder. The high today was 27 degrees Fahrenheit so the poor birds need to eat.
5th February 2020 5th Feb 20

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
