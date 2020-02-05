Sign up
It is cold and we are hungry.
Hard winter for the birds. Just before I trudged through the snow to refill the feeder. The high today was 27 degrees Fahrenheit so the poor birds need to eat.
5th February 2020
5th Feb 20
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
325
photos
25
followers
43
following
Tags
birds
,
seeds
