Cactus by larrysphotos
149 / 365

Cactus

So many kinds of cactus. Interesting corner of the conservatory, especially when it is so cold outside. One could hang out for hours in the warmth and just enjoy the green plants. (Try black background on this one).
12th February 2020 12th Feb 20

Larry Steager

Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
