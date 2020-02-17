Sign up
154 / 365
Dream scape for a snowy day
A kitchen trivet that reminds me of a sunny day at a California winery.
17th February 2020
17th Feb 20
0
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
349
photos
25
followers
43
following
42% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
From the Archives
Camera
SLT-A55V
Taken
17th February 2020 3:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wine
,
stilllife
