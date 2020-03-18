Previous
East shore of Lake Michigan by larrysphotos
184 / 365

East shore of Lake Michigan

East shore of Lake Michigan when the tide is high, after a storm.
18th March 2020 18th Mar 20

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Shutterbug ace
Love the comp and layers in the landscape.
March 19th, 2020  
