Previous
Next
Simple rose by larrysphotos
290 / 365

Simple rose

The delicate folds of nature
2nd July 2020 2nd Jul 20

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
79% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathryn ace
Very lovely with the soft focus.
July 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise