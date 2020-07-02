Sign up
290 / 365
Simple rose
The delicate folds of nature
2nd July 2020
2nd Jul 20
1
1
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
621
photos
29
followers
47
following
79% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
From the Archives
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
1st July 2020 5:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
rose
Kathryn
ace
Very lovely with the soft focus.
July 2nd, 2020
