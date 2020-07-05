Previous
Love is all you need, Garden pole by larrysphotos
293 / 365

Love is all you need, Garden pole

It is true "All You Need is love" or "Love is all you need".
More now than ever.
5th July 2020

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
