293 / 365
Love is all you need, Garden pole
It is true "All You Need is love" or "Love is all you need".
More now than ever.
5th July 2020
5th Jul 20
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Photo Details
Album
From the Archives
Tags
love
,
(garden
,
pole)
