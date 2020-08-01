Sign up
320 / 365
Brandi
She wanted to see what I was up to when I was shooting the various plants around the house. She had had a tough day, went to the vet and found out she has to take pills for a thyroid condition. She is 13.
1st August 2020
1st Aug 20
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
681
photos
30
followers
47
following
313
314
315
316
317
318
319
320
317
358
318
359
319
360
320
361
Views
1
Album
From the Archives
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
31st July 2020 5:06pm
Tags
cat
