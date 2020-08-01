Previous
Brandi by larrysphotos
Brandi

She wanted to see what I was up to when I was shooting the various plants around the house. She had had a tough day, went to the vet and found out she has to take pills for a thyroid condition. She is 13.
1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

Larry Steager

Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
