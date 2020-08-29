Previous
Prairie flower with visitor. by larrysphotos
348 / 365

Prairie flower with visitor.

Black eyed susan with a painted lady butterfly in a local prairie area.
29th August 2020 29th Aug 20

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
