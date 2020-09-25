Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 375
Fall colors local park
Some of the trees have changed early this year.
25th September 2020
25th Sep 20
1
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
791
photos
31
followers
48
following
102% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Other photos
Camera
SLT-A55V
Taken
26th October 2017 12:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
fall
marlboromaam
ace
Gorgeous color!
September 26th, 2020
