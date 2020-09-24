Previous
After 6 days by larrysphotos
After 6 days

Six days after my project to plant grass in all the spots that were left bare when the damaged trees had to be taken out the grass is just starting to show.
24th September 2020 24th Sep 20

Larry Steager

