Photo 458
Bridge over easy water
Small creek along my usual walk.
17th December 2020
17th Dec 20
1
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details
Views
6
6
Comments
1
1
Album
Other photos
Camera
SM-A505U
Taken
16th December 2020 4:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
bridge
,
creek
Milanie
ace
Nice shot
December 18th, 2020
