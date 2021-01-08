Sign up
Photo 480
Sometimes you are #2 or #3 but most times not #1
A basic friend that we most times take for granted. But like a true friend is always there for you.
8th January 2021
8th Jan 21
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
1008
photos
29
followers
45
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
8th January 2021 9:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
pencil
