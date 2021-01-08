Previous
Next
Sometimes you are #2 or #3 but most times not #1 by larrysphotos
Photo 480

Sometimes you are #2 or #3 but most times not #1

A basic friend that we most times take for granted. But like a true friend is always there for you.
8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
131% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise