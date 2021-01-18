Sign up
Photo 490
Winter sky 2
Sometimes we need to remember to look up to the sky and the universe beyond to remember that we all need to get along.
18th January 2021
18th Jan 21
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
1029
photos
30
followers
46
following
134% complete
View this month »
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
11th January 2021 3:53pm
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
clouds
