Photo 496
Snow on the ground 1
This was shot several days ago when I could go out, today it is not going to happen. We are getting hit with a major snow storm and travel is not advised.
The city just sent out a snow plow alert...no cars parked on the street.
24th January 2021
24th Jan 21
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
snow
trees
