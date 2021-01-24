Previous
Next
Snow on the ground 1 by larrysphotos
Photo 496

Snow on the ground 1

This was shot several days ago when I could go out, today it is not going to happen. We are getting hit with a major snow storm and travel is not advised.
The city just sent out a snow plow alert...no cars parked on the street.
24th January 2021 24th Jan 21

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
135% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise