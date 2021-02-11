Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 514
Art instulation at the botanical garden
This is a famous art piece that was taken a few years ago. It has been snowing for 9 hours today and is -° so I could not get out today.
11th February 2021
11th Feb 21
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
1082
photos
29
followers
45
following
Photo Details
Tags
art
,
garden
