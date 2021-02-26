Sign up
Photo 529
Shadow
The shadow of a fire hydrant on a cable box. Looks like a hat on a person..... Or two days of sunshine is causing me to see things. ;)
26th February 2021
26th Feb 21
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
567
527
568
528
15
569
529
570
Views
3
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
25th February 2021 4:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadow
