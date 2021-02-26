Previous
Shadow by larrysphotos
Photo 529

Shadow

The shadow of a fire hydrant on a cable box. Looks like a hat on a person..... Or two days of sunshine is causing me to see things. ;)
26th February 2021 26th Feb 21

Larry Steager

