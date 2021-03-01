Previous
Two weeks ago...... Today. by larrysphotos
Photo 532

Two weeks ago...... Today.

The bottom is a photo I posted 2/8/2021. The top shot is also from my front door....progress! You are looking south, the sun is low this time of the year in the south.
1st March 2021 1st Mar 21

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
My goodness! That was a lot of snow.
March 2nd, 2021  
