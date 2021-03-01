Sign up
Photo 532
Two weeks ago...... Today.
The bottom is a photo I posted 2/8/2021. The top shot is also from my front door....progress! You are looking south, the sun is low this time of the year in the south.
1st March 2021
1st Mar 21
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Tags
snow
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
My goodness! That was a lot of snow.
March 2nd, 2021
