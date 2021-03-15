Previous
Winter is not over yet. by larrysphotos
Winter is not over yet.

On Saturday we had the BBQ out and were sitting around the table enjoying 70°F (21°C). Today this is what greeted the neighborhood as the day began.
Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
