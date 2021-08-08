Previous
Cabbage white butterfly by larrysphotos
Photo 692

Cabbage white butterfly

Notice the eye color. They are a lovely addition to the garden. Try in black.
8th August 2021 8th Aug 21

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Really nice close up!
August 8th, 2021  
