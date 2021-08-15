Previous
Restored Prairie Iowa by larrysphotos
Restored Prairie Iowa

Back to the way it was before most of the state was turned to farm land.
15th August 2021 15th Aug 21

Larry Steager

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
It's beautiful!
August 15th, 2021  
